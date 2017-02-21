Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Commerce City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A man who is believed to have been wearing body armor was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Commerce City on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in a parking lot in an industrial area at East 47th Avenue Drive and Quebec Street, near the Sapp Bros. truck stop.

Officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to reports of an altercation between a man and a woman at a Romantics adult bookstore at 4810 Pontiac St. about 5:30 a.m.

After a brief chase, shots were fired by officers in an auto parts parking lot just inside the Denver border. It's not known if the man shot first or if officers did.

The man, who was shot twice, was taken to University of Colorado Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Police are looking for a white blonde woman who was with the man. It's not known if she was armed, but she was last seen leaving the scene in a black Dodge pickup truck.

No officers with the Denver Police Department were involved, but its detectives will lead the investigation because the incident ended in its jurisdiction.