Man armed with rifle arrested after standoff at Loveland apartment complex

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man wearing a bulletproof vest was arrested after scanning an area with a rifle and barricading inside an apartment building, the Loveland Police Department said Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Armada Properties apartment at 1727 N. Wilson Ave. on a report of an intoxicated man armed with a rifle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived and approached the man, later identified as 24-year-old Praxedis Jaquez of Loveland, climbed onto the bed of a truck and scanned the area with the rifle.

Jaquez then walked into the apartment building with the weapon.

A SWAT team was called out to set up containment and residents were sent notifications to shelter in place.

Negotiators made phone contact with Jaquez and SWAT officers later breached the door of an apartment and took him into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of felony menacing, failure or refusal to leave a premises or property upon request and prohibited use of a weapon.