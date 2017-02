Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Preservery sous chef Dave Hadley will appear on Food Network's Chopped show on Tuesday, February 21. The show airs at 8pm.

The Preservery is hosting a meet & greet Happy Hour on Wednesday, February 22nd, from 3pm to 6pm. In celebration of our sous chef Dave Hadley's appearance on Food Network's Chopped, the restaurant will donate a portion of Wednesday evening’s proceeds to No Kid Hungry, Dave's favorite charity.