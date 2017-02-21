Lakewood father pleads for help in finding missing 15 year-old daugther

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Madison McKindle, 15, has been missing since February 16 and her father, Ian, thinks she is in serious danger.

Lakewood Police is investigating the case, but at this point will only call it a runaway – and not a missing person.

Ian admits his 15-year-old daughter has run off before.

“Initially I thought she was going to blow off some steam because she had done it many times before if we got into a little argument,” he said. “But a couple hours went by and that was longer than usual.”

Madison didn’t come home on that Thursday night, and then her father received a phone call the next evening.

“She said ‘Daddy I want to come home. Please come get me,’” Ian told us.

Madison was calling, using a passerby’s cell phone in a park near Federal Boulevard in Denver. Ian told her to wait inside the nearby 7-Eleven on Federal and West Kentucky Avenue and he left work and got there as quickly as he could.

Ian missed her by about 10 minutes, and video surveillance from the store shows what happened.

“This guy walked past her, turned around and looked like he said two words to her,” Ian described. “And these two words were enough to make her get in the car.”

Madison hasn’t been seen or heard from since then. While police still consider the case a runaway, Ian is pleading for help on social media.

“My phone pretty much dings all night and I just try to answer as many people as I can,” he said. “Try to vet out what’s her and what’s not.”

Ian said his daughter has had no communication with any friends or family since Friday night, and he’ll do whatever it takes to bring her home.

“I’d do anything for her,” Ian said with tears in his eyes. “Just come home. I love you.”

The organization "Missing Angels" is also helping Ian find his daughter, and has alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the case.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.