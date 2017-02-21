Host Alex Trebek raps his way through ‘Jeopardy!’ category

LOS ANGELES — Veteran “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek delighted contestants by rapping the lyrics of songs on Monday’s show.

The 76-year-old, who has hosted the popular game show since 1984, read out lyrics to songs from Drake (“Started from the Bottom”), Kanye West (“Famous”), Lil Wayne (“6 Foot 7 Foot”, Kendrick Lamar (“m.A.A.D. city”) and Desiigner (“Panda”).

“6’, 7’, 8’ bunch … young money militia and I am the commissioner, you don’t want start Weezy, ‘cause the F is for finisher,” Trebek rapped as he read the words of Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot.”

After the category “Let’s Rap, Kids!” was completed, Trebek said, “I was just getting into this rap thing. I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it.”

How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017

Social media producer Kenny Ducey posted a clip to Twitter and it had received more than 24,000 retweets as of Tuesday morning.

In October, Trebek read Drake’s lyrics when the rapper’s name was one of the answers.

“Jumpman, Jumpman Jumpman, them boys up to somethin’, uh uh uh I think I need some Robitussin,” Trebek said.

“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 6 p.m. on FOX31.