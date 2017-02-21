Fines for starting a fire during a fire ban

DENVER – With the unseasonably warm, dry conditions along the Front Range this February, several areas around the state have issued fire bans.

Starting a fire during a fire ban can result in a fine and possible jail time.

Arapahoe County

If convicted, a fine of $500.00 for the first offense, $750.00 for a second offense, and $1,000.00 for a third and subsequent offenses, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County

A fine of $250-$1,000. If the property is worth less than $100 (and no one is endangered), fourth degree arson is a Colorado class 3 misdemeanor. Consequences of arson as a class 3 misdemeanor can include: Up to 6 months in jail, and/or fine of $50-$750, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Denver

Denver police say a fine of $999 and up to one year in jail if found to set fire that causes property damage. This can increase as charges increase.

Lakewood

If found guilty, a person could face up to $2,650 fine and 1 year in jail. The most common violations are having a fire where you shouldn’t or smoking, according to Lakewood police.

Castle Rock

Castle Rock police say starting a fire during a ban is a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail or both.