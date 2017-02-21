Few Colorado lawmakers plan in-person town halls during winter recess

DENVER — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are having their winter recess this week. While some of Colorado’s delegation are out of the country, some have plans to meet with constituents during their time off.

There have been calls for lawmakers across the country to hold town halls, with pressure from voters and groups opposed to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D)

Bennet currently has no meetings scheduled. He is currently in Cuba as part of an official delegation, according to his office.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R)

No meetings have been scheduled, but Gardner’s office says he has plans to meet with Coloradans.

“Sen. Gardner looks forward to continuing to meet with Coloradans across the state this week. During the in-state work period, Sen. Gardner is holding a number of meetings and roundtable discussions to find solutions to some of the biggest challenges Coloradans face,” Gardner’s office said in a statement.

“This includes meetings with healthcare professionals who are working to fix our broken healthcare system to deliver patient-centered, affordable healthcare. Senator Gardner will also be meeting with small businesses to discuss ways to promote economic growth – whether that be by reducing burdensome regulations or reforming our tax code.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D)

DeGette is in Japan with an official delegation this week and her office has not responded to requests for comment.

Rep. Jared Polis (D)

Polis held two telephone town halls last Tuesday and Thursday, according to his office. He also held an Affordable Care Act roundtable on YouTube Live on Saturday.

Polis’ office says he will continue to call back constituents who didn’t get their questions answered during the telephone town halls. There are plans for more telephone town halls, his office said.

His office says Polis has two town halls scheduled for March with more planned for April. The locations for the town halls have not been announced.

Boulder/Broomfield area town hall

Sun. March 12

2-3:30 p.m.

Fort Collins/Loveland area town hall

Sun. March 12

5-6:30 p.m.

Rep. Scott Tipton (R)

Tipton is currently in Germany but has plans to meet with constituents over the coming months.

“Congressman Tipton is taking part in a national security congressional delegation in Germany this week,” Tipton’s office said. “We are working to plan public meetings during weeks when there are no votes in DC this spring. Once those meetings are finalized, we will be advertising the details.”

Rep. Ken Buck (R)



Buck has a telephone town hall scheduled for Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. registration is open on his website.

His office says he also has some business roundtables scheduled as well as meetings with constituents who requested meetings through his website.

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R)

Lamborn has no town halls scheduled, but his office says he might hold some in April.

Rep. Mike Coffman (R)

Coffman is participating in an Affordable Care Act listening tour. His office says he has plans for telephone town halls in March and plans to hold a traditional town hall in April.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D)

Perlmutter has several appearances and events scheduled over the coming weeks, including a telephone town hall on March 13.

Feb. 25: Government in the Grocery

March 3: Senior Resource Fair

March 13: Telephone Town Hall

March 24: Vietnam War 50th Ceremony