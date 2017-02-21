Englewood considers reducing buffer zone for sex offenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- City of Englewood leaders heard from the public Tuesday night about a proposal to reduce the restrictions of where sex offenders can live.

Right now, sex offenders have to live at least 2,000 feet away from schools, playgrounds or anywhere children gather.

The city is considering reducing the buffer zone to 1,000 feet because the current one makes it nearly impossible for registered sex offenders to live anywhere in Englewood.

City council will vote on the proposed change March 6.