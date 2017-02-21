Do you have what it takes to be a sign spinner?

6 local Denver sign spinners will be competing in the 2017 World Sign Spinning championships presented by Cricket. The top 100 AArow Sign Spinners are headed to Las Vegas this weekend. The event will put sign spinners to the test. Watch this video report to see if our anchors have what it takes to be sign spinners.
