Diving dogs competition a big hit at Denver show

DENVER -- The largest dog show in the Rocky Mountain West ended Monday with a splash -- the show favorite diving dogs.

The competition involves a dog jumping into the pool competitively. The longer the jump, the better the score.

The sport of dog diving likely started as a friendly competition between hunters. Now, it's an American Kennel Club-sanctioned event and crowd pleaser.

"North America Diving Dogs is the only organization that has a partnership and a sanction through AKC so your dog can earn AKC titles in our event," spokeswoman Kristin Elmquist said.

It's open to all breeds, sizes and ages. The goal is simple.

The record is by a Labrador retriever named Story, jumping 33 feet, 7 inches.