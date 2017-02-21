CU plans to launch 3-year online college degree

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado hopes to launch a three year online college degree by the fall of 2018.

Once the program starts, students will be able to take online classes offered by all four CU campuses.

If students stick to a “rigorous course schedule,” they will be able to earn their degree in three years, William Kuskin, vice provost and associate vice chancellor for strategic initiatives, told the Boulder Daily Camera.

Students will have to take three foundational courses and then choose from a set of ten course clusters geared towards their degree.

Kuskin added that he’s proposing the university invest money into advising efforts to help online students stay on track.

“We’re going to have three phases of advising that will lead the student through and that, honestly, is going to cost us some investment up front,” Kuskin said. “There needs to be real help that gets these students through.”