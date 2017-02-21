Bull evades police capture while running on New York streets for 2 hours

NEW YORK — A bull roamed the streets of the New York borough of Queens for about two hours while evading police capture on Tuesday.

Police first received a call about the bull at 10:20 a.m., a New York Police Department spokesman said. The bull was captured around 12:20 p.m.

There is a slaughterhouse in the area, but it is not yet clear if the bull escaped from it.

The market is up right now…..or as some might say: the BULLS are running wild! pic.twitter.com/SKiBY2wkwc — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 21, 2017

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable… pic.twitter.com/buM9dn3LmD — Vladimir Vilsaint (@Soon2betheKing) February 21, 2017

This is not the first bull that has roamed the streets of Queens. A bull named Frank managed to escape from a slaughterhouse in 2016. It wandered onto CUNY York College campus before it was captured by officials.

It taken to an Animal Care Center facility in Brooklyn, police said. Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart picked up the bull and transferred it to an animal safe haven in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

A cow named Freddie also escaped from the same slaughterhouse. It was captured quickly, but a New Jersey animal rights activist took Freddie in at his animal sanctuary in Wantage.