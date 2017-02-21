Broomfield High School junior energizes crowd with national anthem

DENVER — Broomfield High School junior Kayla Hruby wowed the crowd Saturday night at the state championship wrestling finals at the Pepsi Center.

Hruby gave a stirring performance of the national anthem in front of thousands of people at the arena. The crowd was cheering as Hruby was still singing and gave her a loud round of applause after she finished.

The 17-year-old Hruby swims for Broomfield and has performed the anthem before the state Class 5A swim meet and before the boys soccer state title games in the fall. She also sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Broomfield High School sporting events.

And with performances like the one she gave Saturday, it’s no wonder the Colorado High School Activities Association keeps having her perform at its top events.