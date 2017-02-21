Ads for roommates now including ‘no Trump supporters’ clause

Finding a roommate you can get along with can be a struggle. Will they be messy or neat? Do they love dogs? Will they be loud or respect your need for quiet?

Now, for some people seeking roommates, the “extreme vetting” also includes asking candidates whether they support President Donald Trump.

Many roommate ads now come with a "no Trump supporters" clause https://t.co/QmvcyQEDXZ pic.twitter.com/nNjtII3W8p — CNN (@CNN) February 20, 2017

We searched Craigslist for the Denver area and found six ads that specifically ruled out Trump supporters. Here are a few samples:

“I don’t usually make these things political, but if you support our current president this will not be a good fit, sorry.”

“If you voted for Trump, don’t bother, bro.”

“MUST be a decent human being (Trump supporters need not apply).”

We searched the Fort Collins area and found one ad ruling out people who don’t support Trump:

“And if you’re in the “not my president” crowd it really won’t work out ;-)”