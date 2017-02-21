The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) will host the 42nd Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup (WFSC) February 24 – 26, 2017 at Winter Park Resort. This event is the longest running professional ski race in the country and is the largest fundraiser for the NSCD, bringing in more than $250,000 to support year-round therapeutic recreation programming for children and adults with disabilities.
