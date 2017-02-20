2 wind-aided fires contained on Green Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Two fires aided by dry weather, abnormally warm temperatures and windy conditions were contained on Green Mountain in Jefferson County on Monday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The first fire started about 1:30 a.m. near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds just off the Sixth Avenue frontage road. It was contained to two acres.

A second fire started about 6 a.m. on top of Green Mountain and was contained to about one acre. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, officials said.

Crews were working to mop up the fires so they wouldn't reignite because of windy conditions.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

In late November, a string of brush fires, including one that was 96 acres and prompted several evacuations, were started on Green Mountain and deemed suspicious.

Fires also burned over the weekend, including one that threatened homes in Highlands Ranch.

That fire moved quickly and within no time was up against at least six homes. It burned the fences along the property lines. Neighbors grabbed hoses and worked to knock down the flames before crews arrived.

In El Paso County, a large grass fire broke out south of Fountain. Several fire companies responded.

Some people were told to get ready to evacuate, but the wind died down and the fire was brought under control before it reached any homes.

Conditions will continue to be dry with above-average temperatures on Monday with highs in the low 60s.

The fire danger will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. The record high in Denver on Tuesday is 73 and will be threatened. Temperatures will dip back into the 60s on Wednesday with sustained winds across the Front Range of 15-30 mph and gusts of 25-40 mph.

Some much-needed snow moves into Denver and the Front Range on Thursday morning with accumulation possible.

Northern Colorado might see more accumulation than Denver. Several inches of snow are expected in the foothills and mountains. Highs will fall into the 30s Thursday and Friday.

