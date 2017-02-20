U2C Weekly Round-Up: National Parks, Polar Plunge & Awesome Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This President's Day kicked off a week full of adventure around Colorado! On Monday, visitors to every National Park in America were granted free admission.

At Rocky Mountain National Park, visitors were thrilled by the gesture. Aside from the free admission, Mother Nature provided a beautiful, warm setting.

Although there are no upcoming free admission days to the park, the entry cost is always worth it! For a list of fun things to do at Rocky Mountain National Park, click here.

Polar Plunge in Lyons

In Lyons on Saturday, dozens gathered at the St. Vrain River to raise funds and awareness for a good cause.

Josh Baranauskas created the Lyons Polar Bear Club a few years ago in an effort to raise money for those in need. But now Josh, nicknamed 'The Bear', found himself receiving help.

Josh is dealing with kidney failure and is waiting for a transplant. His friends figured if there was any way to raise awareness, it would be the same way Josh helped others in the past: by jumping into the freezing river!

"The town of Lyons is great! I couldn't have asked for him to have a better group of people and a better place to live," said Sharon Porta, Josh's mom.

If you think you can help Josh, contact the Lyons Polar Bear Club via its Facebook Page.

Colorado Springs Police have a ball with city kids

Kudos to our brothers in blue down in Colorado Springs! Last week, two officers were patrolling a community when they noticed a group of kids playing basketball with a worn out ball.

The officers decided to go to a sporting goods store, buy the kids a new ball, deliver it to them and then play some three on three. Mind you, the officers had never met these kids before.

Just another example of how awesome our local law enforcement truly is!

