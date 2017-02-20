Travel the Road to Financial Success with Become the Banker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all want to travel the road to financial success, but along the way we encounter some huge financial pot holes that we need to avoid. Joseph Quijano, a certified planner with Become the Banker, joined us in studio to show us how he can help you avoid these financial threats.

You can enjoy a smooth path towards financial success with Become the Banker. Call our Help Center to reserve your seats for one of Joe's free life changing events. They're coming up Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 PM in Centennial, and Saturday, February 25 in Northglenn. Call 1-877-299-9957 now to reserve your seat! Visit becomethebanker.info to learn more about Joe and how his team can help you find financial success.