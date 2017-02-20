The Salvation Army Opens New Location in Northglenn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army has family thrift stores all along the front range- Boulder, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Parker, Littleton, and their newest location in Northglenn. Joana visited the new location to give us a look at everything they have to offer, including some exclusive items. The Salvation Army in Northglenn has a Remade section- furniture and items made from broken palettes and broken furniture that would have otherwise been thrown out. Workers in the Salvation Army's 6 month rehabilitation program craft the beautiful remade items.

Find a store or donation center near you by visiting satruck.org. If you'd like more information about the services offered by the Salvation Army, or if you want to volunteer or donate, call (303)295-3366, or find them online at imsalvationarmy.org