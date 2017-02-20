Please enable Javascript to watch this video

24th Annual Gala Dinner and Benefit Auction

The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program invites you to our 24th Annual Gala Dinner and Benefit Auction to be held at the Fort Collins Hilton on February 25th, 2017 with doors opening at 5:00pm. Both a silent and live auction will be held as well as a delicious buffet dinner. This event is a very important fundraiser for the RMRP that helps to fuel a mission focused on saving the lives of injured raptors and environmental education. It’s a night for feasting, bidding and enjoying the company of live raptors!

Advance tickets are $60 and can be purchased until February 22nd. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $70.00.You can purchase tickets online at www.rmrp.org or call us at 970-484-7756.