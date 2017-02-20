The 42nd Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup is Coming to Winter Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Sports Center for the Disabled is getting ready to host the 42nd Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup at the end of the month at Winter Park Resort. The event brings in more than $250,000 to support year-round therapeutic recreation programming for children and adults with disabilities. Tyler Carter, a NSCD Competition Athlete on the 2014 US Paralympic Team, and Coach Scott Olson joined us in studio to tell us more.

The Wells Fargo Ski Cup starts February 24th, and goes until February 26th. For more information, visit nscd.org.