Study: Denver had 21st-worst traffic congestion in U.S. last year

DENVER -- A study released Monday by INRIX in its annual global traffic scorecard shows Denver had the 21st-worst traffic in the country last year.

According to the study, which looked at 1,064 cities around the world, including 240 in the U.S., Denver drivers spent an average of 36 hours in traffic last year, costing each driver more than $1,180. Worldwide, Denver ranked No. 59, up from No. 61 in 2015.

The study found Los Angeles had the worst traffic in world. Drivers there spent an average of 104 hours being stuck in road congestion.

Moscow was No. 2 at 91 hours wasted, followed by New York; San Francisco; Bogota, Colombia; Sao Paulo, Brazil; London; Magnitogorsk, Russia; Atlanta; and Paris.

Atlanta and Miami rounded out the top five worst-congested cities in the U.S., followed by Washington, Dallas, Boston, Chicago and Seattle.