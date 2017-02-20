Rockies feeling optimistic about upcoming season at spring training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies are beginning their season with spring training in Arizona.

After six straight years of losing seasons, there are some good vibes that this could be year the Rockies get back over the hump to at least .500 and perhaps even flirt with their first with the idea of making their first playoff appearance since 2009.

“I think we’re going to be alright. We have a lot to learn, that’s why we’re here at spring training to see how we can vibe together,” Nolan Arenado told FOX31. “I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

The biggest change this season is Bud Black taking over as General Manager.

“He seems great so far, It’s nice to have a veteran manager,” Adam Ottavino said. “I’m looking forward to see what kind of magic he works with us.”

“This is a good group of players looking forward to a new season,” Black said. “I think this group of players are growing to a point in their careers where there should be expectation and belief that good things are going to happen.”

The Rockies had their first full squad workout on Monday.