× Open burning in Arapahoe County could cost you up to $1,000

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff has issued a ban on all open fires and open burning within Unincorporated Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial. This comes after a sharp uptick in blazes across the state.

The Open Burning Ban will remain in effect until an announcement is made by the Sheriff giving the go-ahead to light open fires once again.

Grayson Robinson, Sheriff of Arapahoe County, has determined that the existing conditions in the area present an extreme danger for the possibility of wildfire and large wild-land fires.

Open fires or open burning include:

campfires

warming fires

fires in outdoor wood-burning stoves (chimney sparks)

prescribed burning of fence lines, fence rows, fields, farmlands, rangelands, wild lands, trash or debris

Violating the open burning ban could net you a fine of $500.00 for the first offense, $750.00 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

Exceptions to the open burning ban include: