Open burning in Arapahoe County could cost you up to $1,000
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff has issued a ban on all open fires and open burning within Unincorporated Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial. This comes after a sharp uptick in blazes across the state.
The Open Burning Ban will remain in effect until an announcement is made by the Sheriff giving the go-ahead to light open fires once again.
Grayson Robinson, Sheriff of Arapahoe County, has determined that the existing conditions in the area present an extreme danger for the possibility of wildfire and large wild-land fires.
Open fires or open burning include:
- campfires
- warming fires
- fires in outdoor wood-burning stoves (chimney sparks)
- prescribed burning of fence lines, fence rows, fields, farmlands, rangelands, wild lands, trash or debris
Violating the open burning ban could net you a fine of $500.00 for the first offense, $750.00 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.
Exceptions to the open burning ban include:
- fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas stoves
- fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within buildings
- small charcoal or gas grill barbecues used for cooking or warming food, which do not produce open flames when used
- fires set by any federal, state, or local officer, or member of a fire protection district in the performance of an official duty
- public fireworks displays with adequate firefighting personnel and equipment assigned to be on the scene of such permitted public displays