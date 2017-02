DENVER — No one was injured in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night, the Denver Police Department.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Exposition Avenue about 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man came outside holding a shotgun. Police weren’t sure if the suspect pointed the gun at anyone, but an officer fired a few rounds.

Nobody was hit and the man was taken into custody without incident, police said.