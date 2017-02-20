Obama ranked as 12th-best president in poll of historians

WASHINGTON — Barack Obama was ranked as the 12th best U.S. president overall in a poll of historians conducted by C-SPAN.

The Presidential Historians Survey was released ahead of Presidents Day and had 91 historians rank all 43 former presidents in 10 categories. Obama ranked third for “Pursued Equal Justice For All,” but 39th in “Relations With congress.”

Abraham Lincoln finished first overall in the poll for the third time in the poll, which debuted in 2000 and was last commissioned in 2009.

Lincoln was followed by George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower in the top five.

Among presidents of the past 40 years, not including Donald Trump, Obama only trails Ronald Reagan in the overall rankings.

Jimmy Carter was ranked 26th (down from 25th in 2009), Reagan was ninth (up from 10th in 2009), George H.W. Bush was 20th (down from 18th in 2009), Bill Clinton was 15th (same as 2009) and George W. Bush was 33rd (up from 36th in 2009).

The bottom five were James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Franklin Pierce, Warren Harding and John Tyler.