Neglected lions, tigers, bears rescued from zoo in Argentina

KEENESBURG, Colo. — A sanctuary 30 minutes outside of Denver welcomed refugees into their home this week.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary has been around for 38 years and has established a solid reputation for successfully rescuing and rehabilitating neglected exotic and endangered animals.

The latest additions to the family traveled over 6,400 miles from Colon, Argentina, making stops in Buenos Aires and Miami before arriving at the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit wildlife sanctuary.

3 Bengal tigers, 2 African lions and 2 grizzly bears were living in squalor at a zoo that shuttered 4 years ago after protests over inhumane conditions forced the closure.

The cats and bears were the last animals rescued on Feb. 11 after advocates for the animals failed to find an appropriate rescue organization within Argentina.

The animals needed time to gain weight and get medical care before making the long and stressful trip.

Doctors at the sanctuary are currently treating a male bear nearly blinded by cataracts that were medically neglected at the zoo. A female bear suffering a nasal cavity infection caused by multiple broken teeth is also being treated.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a 720-acre facility that is home to more than 450 large carnivores. The Sanctuary features a 1.5 mile long elevated walkway and is open to the public.