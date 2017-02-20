If you have today off because of President's Day, then you'll have plenty of time to pamper your pet! It's National Love Your Pet Day, a holiday set aside to give extra attention and pamper your forever friend. We are all pet lovers here on Colorado's Best- check out all our dogs!
Even though you can't speak dog, dogtime.com says there are five ways to express your love and devotion that your four-legged friend will love:
- Learn what your dog is saying. A lot of dogs don't like to be hugged, and some hate it when you approach them directly. By learning how they communicate through body language, you can help them feel at ease.
- Train your dog. It's an excellent way to communicate your love through positive reinforcement.
- Tell them that you love them! A recent study published in "Science" found that dogs do, in fact, understand some human speech.
- Feed your pooch by hand. It not only shows your dog that you are a food provider, but it can create a strong bond between you and your pup.
- Give your dog ear rubs. Their ears are full of nerve endings and rubbing them releases endorphins, which gives a dog a natural high.