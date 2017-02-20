Matador was born in a 10x10 foot San Francisco bedroom in 2014 when we stumbled on a trend; people sitting outside on their coats or lugging bulky blankets across town to the parks and beaches. We thought there has to be a better solution, and that's when the Matador Pocket Blanket was born.
Matador Waterproof Daypack
-
Hancock on homelessness: ‘Our No. 1 objective is to get people indoors’
-
Salvation Army gearing up to help homeless on cold nights
-
Hancock tells Denver police not to take camping equipment from homeless
-
Homeless advocates: Enforcing camping ban means taking sleeping bags, blankets
-
3 sets of twins born minutes apart but in different years
-
-
Some homeless bundle up for night in cold and snow on streets
-
Fitness Wish List 2016
-
Men take selfies while trapped beneath avalanche near Lake Tahoe
-
Barely half of 30-somethings make more than their parents did
-
South Carolina firefighter adopts baby he delivered in ambulance
-
-
Denver police defends officers’ actions in taking blankets from homeless protesters
-
Denver’s homeless find support in freezing conditions
-
National Zoo panda Bao Bao is moving to China