Man killed after colliding with snowplow in southwest Colorado

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A man was killed Sunday after the truck he was driving crashed into a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow in southwest Colorado, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Colorado Highway 184 near Summit Reservoir, between Mancos and Dolores, the Colorado State Patrol.

The Dodge Ram the man was driving was traveling westbound when it lost control while navigating a turn, then drove head-on into the snowplow.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

The snowplow driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK, CDOT said.