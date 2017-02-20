Hundreds expected for ‘Not My Presidents Day’ rally at State Capitol

DENVER — Several hundred people are expected to attend a “Not My Presidents Day” rally in Denver on Monday.

Several anti-Donald Trump activists are planning the rallies across the country on Monday, marking one month since the president took the oath of office.

The rally will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Colorado State Capitol, according to a Facebook page promoting the event.

More than 600 people planned to attend the Denver event, with another 3,400 interested.

On Jan. 21, tens of thousands of people descended into Civic Center Park for an anti-Trump rally.

Events will also take place in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and New York, among other large cities. In New York, about 13,000 people are expected for the rally in Central Park.

There were other anti-Trump rallies across the country over the weekend.