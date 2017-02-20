Horse feared dead in Rabbit Mountain Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- Through the haze of smoke an orange glow filled the sky between Longmont and Lyons late Monday. By early evening, the flames destroyed a handful outbuildings in fields with livestock.

"I'm pretty frightful-- I'm scared," said evacuee Van Rollo.

As the sun went down, homeowners like Rollo were told to get out. Rollo hurried to to turn on a sprinkler system before leaving. He also said he attempted to save a neighbor's horse.

More: Rabbit Mountain Fire burns 50 acres, 3 structures in Boulder County

"I was trying to save a horse back on that horse property and he's stuck back there-- afraid to death-- and we couldn't get him," said Rollo. "We did everything we could."

The horse is now feared dead. The fast-moving flames, that created a massive challenge for crews, proved to be too much to save the animal.

"I watched this fire move a half mile in about 25 to 30 seconds," said Rollo.

What's being called the "Rabbit Mountain Fire" is just south of a large county park, north of Highway 66, in an area with more than a dozen homes.

The size was believed to be about 50 acres on Monday evening. Firefighting officials said the blaze was about 40-percent contained late Monday.