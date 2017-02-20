Rabbit Mountain Fire burns 50 acres, at least 1 structure in Boulder County; evacuations ordered

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – The Rabbit Mountain Fire is burning close to homes outside of Lyons, in the Hygiene area, on Monday evening.

The fire, burning at 6300 Ute Highway, has prompted evacuations, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the area of “Ute Hwy E of 6303 to 75th St. and Rabbit Mountain Road North of Ute Hwy” have been told to evacuate.

Evacuees have been told to go to Life Bridge Church located at 10345 Ute Highway. Large animals can go to the Boulder County Fairgrounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say at least one structure is involved.

The fire has burned 50 acres, as of 6:25 p.m.

Video of an outhouse on fire. Neighbor says he tried to save the horse but could not pic.twitter.com/0uvavfKrXg — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) February 21, 2017

Earlier on Monday, a grass fire burned 2 structures near Erie. The fire burned 30 acres.

On Monday morning, 2 fires were aided by wind on Green Mountain. Both fires were contained.

The fires have been helped by dry conditions across the Front Range. This is currently the second-warmest February in Denver history with the last date of “good” moisture being Jan. 6, according to meteorologist Matt Makens.

With more warm, windy, and dry conditions expected on Tuesday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued until 6 p.m. on Tuesday for the Front Range.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and unseasonably warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior

This story is developing and will be updated.