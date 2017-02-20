FBI, DOJ looking at threats to Boulder Jewish Community Center, centers around the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The FBI and the Department of Justice are now joining forces to investigate threats targeting Jewish Community Centers across the country, including Boulder.

It's been three weeks since a bomb scare forced the Boulder Jewish Community Center to evacuate.

Police told the Boulder Daily Camera that someone threatened to detonate themselves.

The building was evacuated and bomb sniffing dogs came out, but didn't find anything suspicious.

Boulder JCC's executive director, Jonathan Lev, said he's glad to see the DOJ is partnering up with the FBI to look at possible civil rights violations from the threats.

"I am definitely grateful the DOJ is getting involved right now. The FBI has been involved since the beginning and I am really hopeful and see a light in the amount of support that's happening to be able to find the person or persons who did this," said Lev.

Since the bomb scare, the Boulder JCC has received dozens of letters from the community. Lev said while the scare is unfortunate, the community's response has been positive and uplifting.