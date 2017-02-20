Extraction Oil and Gas proposed plans in Broomfield creates controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Oil and gas wells are popping up in urban developments next to homes, schools playgrounds and ponds.

One company is creating major controversy in northern Colorado and along the Front Range and is now facing the community.

A town hall meeting Tuesday night in Broomfield is expected to draw hundreds who want to know what could be happening in their back yard.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers investigated the history of Extraction Oil and Gas along the front range.

“You can see just a little tiny bit of the mountain view I used to have which was gorgeous,” said Dawn Stein who’s backyard is right next to one of the many massive oil and gas projects popping up in urban subdivisions.

“These dotted lines right here, that shows a 1,000 foot radius from the equipment that is within feet of touching homes,” said Lowell Lewis, who, like Stein lives near the Triple Creek Project in Greeley.

Their homes are in close proximity to 22 new wells being drilled by a young, Denver based company, Extraction Oil and Gas.

That’s a tight, tight fit. It’s called shoehorning and that is what Extraction specializes in. Shoehorning in neighborhoods that sit on top of the Denver-Julesburg basin, a mineral rich area underlying some of northwest Colorado’s largest cities.

“This could happen in any subdivision, as long as their 1,000 feet you know,” Stein said.

Stein lives off 71st Avenue in Greeley.

“My first view every single morning is this 32-foot wall instead of the mountain view I had for 30 years,” she said.

Three months ago, this wall went up less than 40-feet from her bedroom window.

"They did not tell me they were doing it until it was up,” Stein said.

It was put up as a barrier between her home and the access road Extraction built to get to their 22 wells.

"With this wall it gets real dark over here and depressing. You feel like you’re closed off from the world,” Stein said.

Her view is blocked, but she says she can feel the hundreds of trucks that go in and out every day.

“When they bring weighted trucks in you can actually feel it bounce in the house,” Stein described.

Lewis says this will be the new norm for subdivisions just like theirs.

“It’s the same process. They are going to squeeze into sites between homes,” said Lewis.

Last June Weld County Commissioners approved Extraction’s plans to build up to 24 wells on a pad east of Greeley. Neighbors say just 500 feet away from an elementary school playground.

“This does not belong in a residential subdivision, it just doesn’t,” Stein said.

Over in Broomfield, Extraction is fighting to put in 139 new wells on four different pads.

“That playground would stay there and that’s where my kids would play,” said a woman who lives about 500 feet from one of the proposed sites.

It’s something Broomfield City County Member, Kevin Kreeger worries about.

“There’s no way I could support an industrial operation of that size right next to homes,” Kreeger said.

Residents say they want more than reassurance.

“There’s no guarantee their pollution would stay on their pad. It will be in the air we’re breathing,” one resident said.

Problem Solvers contacted Extraction, the company declined the opportunity to go on camera but told us on the phone it’s committed to being the safest and most responsible operator citing its use of electric powered drilling rigs, quiet completion technology, and air quality equipment designed to capture 99% of emissions.

The company also says in Broomfield, it’s committed to tank-less sites, installing a pipeline, and spending four million dollars on landscaping before operations even begin.

Back in Greeley, Lewis says the company also promised a pipeline in Triple Creek.

“We are still fighting to get back to the point where we were first promised the pipeline by Extraction 2.5 years ago,” Lewis said.

So far it hasn’t been built and where there isn’t a pipeline, spills have occurred; eight in the past two years, documented at wells in Weld, Adams, Broomfield and Boulder County.

So far the company hasn’t been fined for those spills but has paid more than $100,000 for regulation violations.

The largest, $62,000, for failing to install sufficient storm water and sediment control on well in a Weld County and $27,000 for drilling 11 Weld County wind wells too close to an above ground utility line.

That $100,000 though, a drop in the bucket for Extraction which in October became the first oil and gas company to go public in over two years.

The offering raised hundreds of millions of dollars in one day and gives Colorado a new public company worth more than $3 Billion.

“They are going to make a ton of money off of it,” Stein said, saying she realizes drilling is happening all over Colorado, she just wishes the profit didn’t come at such a high price

“I realize I’m only one deaf, disabled old woman but you know what, my life counts too and it ticks me up that they are able to get away with this and effect so many people’s lives,” she said.

The community meeting in Broomfield is being held at 1st Bank Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A panel of speakers, including representatives from Extraction will be on hand to answer questions.