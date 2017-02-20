Dutch city unveils new traffic lights for ‘zombie’ smartphone users

BODEGRAVEN, Netherlands – A town in the Netherlands has launched new traffic lights that appeal to pedestrians that are staring at their cell phones.

Officials in Bodegraven, about 40 miles south of Amsterdam, have installed the “light lines” into the pavement.

The light lines are synced with the traffic lights. Red means stop, green means it’s safe to cross.

City officials hope this will alert “zombies” who aren’t looking up from their phones.

Nieuw soort stoplicht speciaal voor de smartphonegebruiker, Bodegraven heeft de primeur https://t.co/RKLB0uUrei — Omroep West (@omroepwest) February 10, 2017

“Social media, games, WhatsApp and music are major distractions in traffic,’ town alderman Kees Oskam said in a statement. “We may not be able to change this trend, but we can anticipate problems.”

However, Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN), a group that advocates for road safety in the Netherlands, has criticized the project.

“What you are doing is rewarding bad behavior,” a spokesman for the group told DutchNews.

If the trail run proves successful, the developers plan to sell the technology to other cities.