Drive-through pot shop will offer a speedy way to buy weed

PARACHUTE, Colo. — Colorado is coming up with easier and more creative ways to get your hands on legal marijuana.

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow marijuana dispensaries to put weed on wheels and deliver straight to your door.

The Senate Business, Labor, & Technology committee will rule on the bill in March.

Also in the works is a drive-through pot shop opening in a former car wash in Parachute.

According to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week, making the business the first of its kind in Colorado.

The Marijuana Enforcement Division set strict rules for the dispensary, saying the store cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car.

Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur is a vocal proponent of the idea. “We think the drive-through is a very creative and innovative idea,” he said, adding that the unique shop will attract patrons to other shops and restaurants in the area.

“The really good news is that other businesses are benefiting from it.”

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, marijuana sales racked up close to $200 million in taxes and fees last year.

Tumbleweed Express is slated to open in March 2017.