DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Model Viktoria Odintsova is in hot water after officials in Dubai say she dangled 73 stories off a building for a photoshoot without permission.

The 23-year-old climbed to the top of the Cayan Tower in Dubai, and dangled 1,000 feet while holding a man’s arm to keep her from falling.

Now, she’s facing backlash after the stunt she pulled in a quest for social media adulation.