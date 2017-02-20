Daybreak Delights: Cherry Hand Pies
Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make this Daybreak Delight.
What you Need
Pie Crust (Scratch-made or Store Bought)
Cherry Pie Filling (Scratch-made or Store Bought)
1 Large Egg- Beaten
Sanding Sugar
Cinnamon (Optional)
What to do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Cut pie crust into squares, place a spoonful of filling in the center of the square
Fold Square in half enclosing the filling inside a pocket, and using a fork press down around the edges.
Place on a parchment lined baking sheet
Using a pastry brush brush the egg wash on the hand pies. sprinkle with sanding sugar and bake for 20 minutes or until the hand pies are golden brown and crisp.
Enjoy!