Daybreak Delights: Cherry Hand Pies

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make this Daybreak Delight.

What you Need

Pie Crust (Scratch-made or Store Bought)

Cherry Pie Filling (Scratch-made or Store Bought)

1 Large Egg- Beaten

Sanding Sugar

Cinnamon (Optional)

What to do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Cut pie crust into squares, place a spoonful of filling in the center of the square

Fold Square in half enclosing the filling inside a pocket, and using a fork press down around the edges.

Place on a parchment lined baking sheet

Using a pastry brush brush the egg wash on the hand pies. sprinkle with sanding sugar and bake for 20 minutes or until the hand pies are golden brown and crisp.

Enjoy!