× Country singer Eric Church cancels 25,000 concert tickets bought by scalpers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Eric Church is taking a stand against ticket scalpers to help make sure his fans can afford to see his shows.

The singer canceled more than 25,000 tickets that were being sold on the secondary market and is releasing them back to the public, according to a statement posted on his website.

“Throughout the Holdin’ My Own Tour, Eric and his team have systematically identified, cancelled and released tickets back to the public that were identified as scalper tickets,” the website states.

The tickets identified as scalper-purchased will be released to the official ticketing website on Feb. 21 at noon local time. In addition, tickets for the Tacoma, Portland and Cincinnati shows will be released Monday, Feb. 27 at noon local time.

Standing behind his vow to put face-value tickets in fans’ hands, Eric has cancelled 25k secondary market tickets. https://t.co/AyhpW6knx2 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 20, 2017

“Already on the tour, Eric’s management team used a proprietary program to release thousands of tickets back to the public and fans in markets like Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver and Boston.”

Church had this message for scalpers: “You come at us, we’re going to go after you in return. You come after our fans? Well, let’s just say we see you, we know how you are, and we’re coming for you with 10x the vengeance.”

You can see a schedule of the remaining tour dates here.