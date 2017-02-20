× Connecticut police department warns don’t open doors for ‘any unfamiliar cattle’

SUFFIELD, Conn. – Police in a Connecticut town are reminding people to not open doors for “any unfamiliar cattle” after a pair of cows escaped over the weekend.

Residents alerted police to the cows after a vehicle saw “some cows walking on the side of the road and in people’s yards,” Sgt. Geoffrey Miner told WSHM/WGGB.

Officers snapped a photo of the cows at the front door of a home before safety getting the cows back to their owners.

Of course, the police department had some fun with this saying they received a compliant of “two suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products.”

They were “apprehended after a short foot pursuit,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police say that the cows were able to escape the farm because part of the electrical wire fence was broken.