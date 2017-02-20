Bruce Springsteen pulls teen out of audience to perform ‘Growin Up’ together

In a move that would make Ferris Bueller proud, a teenager in Australia made a very bold, very public appearance while skipping school.

The boy was in the first few rows at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Brisbane Thursday night, holding a sign that read, “Missed school, in the ****, now can I play ‘Growin’ Up’ with you?”

It caught Springsteen’s attention, and he asked, “You know it on guitar? Come on up!”

The teen is Nathan Testa, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, and the crowd cheered as he stepped onto the stage in khaki pants and a crumpled shirt.

But Testa was ready to rock — he even had his own guitar pick in a front pocket.

A member of the crew hands Testa a guitar, Springsteen makes sure it’s tuned, and Testa steps right up to share the microphone with the Boss.

Partway into the song, Springsteen offers some advice.

“I brought it home and I realized it wasn’t about how well you played it, it was about how good you looked doing it,” Springsteen said. “So I got in front of the mirror and I tried out some poses.”

Testa copies a series of rockin’ moves, never missing a beat.

It turns out, this isn’t Testa’s first time on stage, or even his first performance with Springsteen.

According to the Herald, he sang ‘Waitin’ on a Sunny Day’ with Springsteen at a concert when he was just 11 years old.