Brighton man shot 3 times by masked intruder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton man was shot three times by a masked intruder early Monday morning.

The burglary on South Aspen Drive was reported just before 3:30 a.m., according to the Brighton Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs and a 39-year-old woman bleeding from injuries to her face.

Police said a couple that lives in the basement of the home heard arguing upstairs. They went to check it out and saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask.

The man reportedly told his wife to go back downstairs with their four young children and call police.

The man confronted the intruder and was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right leg.

Police said it appears there were two intruders and that they locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and then left through a window after the shooting.

The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The woman was hospitalized for unspecified injuries. She is also expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the incident or possible suspects is asked to call Detective Will McKeehan at (720) 685-8754.