Boulder pastor says arsonist tried to burn down his church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Boulder pastor wants answers after he said someone tried to burn down his Church on Sunday.

The front door of Apostolic Christian Tabernacle was blackened from the flames while pieces of charred wood were scattered around the door on Monday. Pastor George Hicks pointed to soot that covered the ceiling near the door.

"If the fire had actually caught inside that wall there, it could have burned the whole building down, there is no question about it," said Hicks.

Hicks said Sunday school teachers were the first ones to discover the damage Sunday morning. Christina Henry showed up for the service, only to find smoke.

"I was shocked at what I saw. We have had minor vandalism but to see the door burned on the church was pretty shocking and it made me wonder, why would someone do something like this?" said Henry.

Hicks said their small church has always found this community to be friendly.

"We kind of know everybody and they know use and we tend to get along with everybody so I am kind of surprised," said Hicks.

Hicks said the church has been targeted by vandals in recent months. Someone broke a light for their sign. Another time, someone pulled out a railroad tie used for landscaping. A few months ago, someone spray painted "no justice, no peace" on the outside of the church. However, Hicks wonders if the same person who left the graffiti tried to burned down the church Sunday.

"If I was a psychologist I would hazard a guess on it but I don't know," said Hicks. "We have had some minor events but this would be a major jump."

The simple church will not get security cameras.

"It's kind of sad but this is the 21st century I guess so we'll have to do what we have to do," said Hicks.

Hicks also said he'll add the perpetrator to his pray chain.

"I would ask everyone pray for whoever is responsible for this because they are the one that really has a problem and they need to learn the solution to life's problems is not damaging things, its talking and working things out with people," said Hicks.