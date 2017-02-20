× Bill would allow marijuana dispensaries to deliver

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow marijuana dispensaries to make deliveries.

Under SB17-192, medical marijuana centers and retails stores that are approved for the service could use an employee or contract with a marijuana transporter to make the deliveries.

Age restrictions and existing laws about purchasing marijuana would still apply.

“[N]ot only would the customer making the order have to be 21 or older, but he or she would have to sign for it and could not be visibly intoxicated when it is delivered,” Westword reported.

“There would also be limits on residences where deliveries are allowed: Residential homes would be okay, but delivery would not be available for public spaces, dormitories, hotels or commercial businesses,” the paper states.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

The bill was introduce on Feb. 14 and is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Business, Labor, & Technology committee on Mar. 1.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Tim Neville (R-16), Rep. Jonathan Singer (D-11) and Rep. Jovan Melton (D-41).