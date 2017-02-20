Beyond Junior Y is an ultra-modern high chair designed to grow with your child from all the way to adulthood. Its revolutionary EZ-Seat technology not only makes the sitting area easy for cleaning, it enables quick adjustment of the seat in less than 20 seconds. This eco-friendly high chair, made from top-quality European cultivated beech wood is a perfect choice for your family that will last for years to come.
Beyond Junior Y is an ultra-modern high chair designed to grow with your child
-
Sip champagne, crush cars in Mercedes’ ultra-luxury monster truck
-
Illinois teacher makes tennis ball chair to help students with autism
-
Kirk’s Holiday Tech Gift Guide – Streaming boxes for your TV
-
Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
-
Ford Bronco and Jeep Wagoneer: Classic American SUVs make a come back
-
-
Denver schools to provide safe haven for students from immigration officers
-
PHOTOS: “Something As Simple As Rock And Roll,” Frank Turner At The Fillmore Auditorium
-
‘La La Land’ dominates with record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations
-
Teaching assistant in Greeley-Evans district accused of sexual assault on a child
-
CU’s Phillip Lindsay does whatever it takes to make Buffaloes offense go
-
-
Apps to trick kids into behaving during the holidays
-
Local Senior to appear on Project Runway Junior
-
Officer jumps into moving car to save toddler from allegedly impaired mom