Anti-fracking supporters hold protest ahead of court hearing

DENVER -- It was a busy President's Day for protesting at the Colorado State Capitol.

Within three hours of each, three different protests took place---ranging from Justice to "Not My President" rallies.

One protest attracting a lot of buzz is an anti-fracking gathering and march.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Court of Appeals will hear a measure that would ban fracking in the state until safety and environmental studies are done.

The lawsuit, which was filed by a group of teenagers, was struck down last year by a district judge.

"We are not going to stand for injustice like this in our communities - young people and friends of mine are getting sick," Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a 16-year-old who helped organize the protest and march said.

The battle is likely an uphill one, the Colorado Supreme Court has recently sided with the oil and gas industry by striking down oil and gas bans.

For conservatives these protests are becoming frustrating -- upset more people don't appreciate the oil and gas industry contributes greatly to the economy.

"What is forgotten is we've been fracking in Colorado for almost 70 years without incident and now some bookieman has popped up that everybody has to rally against," Rep. Justin Everett, a Republican, said.