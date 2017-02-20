× Alert citizen helps lead Brighton police to suspected child predator

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 32-year-old Fort Lupton man has been arrested and charged with patronizing a child prostitute thanks to an alert citizen, the Brighton Police Department said Sunday.

Benjamin Holtry posted an ad on Craigslist that was seen by a citizen, who then notified police.

Detectives posing as the stepfather of a fictitious underage girl exchanged emails and text messages with Holtry for several days, police said.

Holtry made arrangement to meet the girl on Sunday afternoon after negotiating terms to have sexual activities with her in exchange for money.

After arriving at an apartment complex believing he was meeting the girl, Holtry was taken into custody without incident.