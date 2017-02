Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A-List Look of the Week- The Detox Bath

It's the latest beauty trend to get softer and more hydrated skin.

We're talking about the detox bath. Not only does it detox your skin, but it encourages the body to release harmful toxins too.

Our beauty expert Michael Moore shows us how anyone can do this at home in our "A-List Look of the Week.”

