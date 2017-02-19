Tennessee funeral home offering drive-thru viewing service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A funeral home in Memphis, Tenn. is offering a different way to say your final goodbyes to a loved one – and you don’t even have to leave your car.

WATN-TV reports that Ryan Bernard, owner of R. Bernard funeral home, got the idea from a funeral home in California.

Bernard says he wants to make it more convenient for families.

“Say a family has a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. We would put their loved one in the drive-thru viewing area say around 1 p.m. and they will have a drive-thru viewing from 1 to 2:30,” Bernard told WATN.

The drive-thru service is included with funeral packages.

Bernard added that some people have just pulled up without knowing the person who passed.

“We’ve been getting rave reviews. We’ve had people actually just pull up drive-thru just had a curiosity they didn’t even know the person who passed,” Bernard said.

Bernard says the viewing is only during visitation hours and there’s security on the property.

In addition to drive-thru service, Bernard says the funeral home also offers live stream funerals for those who can’t make it.